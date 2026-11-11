First-choice players return as NZ announce squad for India Tests
What's the story
New Zealand have announced their squad for the two-match Test series against India, starting November 19 in Wellington. The team sees the return of Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, and Tom Blundell after they missed the white-ball leg due to injuries. Ravindra dislocated his right shoulder during a promotional shoot ahead of the T20I series against India, while Conway and Blundell were recovering from a concussion and a quadriceps injury, respectively.
Squad changes
Blundell, Duffy also return to the side
From the squad that defeated England 2-1 earlier this year, Ben Sears, Zak Foulkes, and Will O'Rourke have been left out for multiple reasons.
Kane Williamson, NZ's most successful batter, also retired mid-series.
However, Jacob Duffy has made a comeback in the Tom Latham-led side for the upcoming series against India. The team also features Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner.
Coach's anticipation
Rob Walter on the upcoming series
Rob Walter, the head coach of New Zealand, expressed his excitement for the upcoming series.
He said, "This series marks the start of an exciting summer of Test cricket for the BLACKCAPS."
He added that while there are valuable Championship points at stake, their focus remains on playing their best cricket against a high-quality team like India.
The series will also mark the beginning of newly appointed batting coach BJ Watling's tenure, with preparations starting on November 16.
Information
New Zealand Test squad
New Zealand Test squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell (wicket-keeper), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, and Will Young.
Information
NZ in WTC 2025-27
New Zealand are currently leading the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship table. After the two-match series against India, they will face Australia in a four-match series in December-January and Sri Lanka in a two-match series in February.