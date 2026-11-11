First-choice players return as NZ announce squad for India Tests

Rob Walter, the head coach of New Zealand, expressed his excitement for the upcoming series.

He said, "This series marks the start of an exciting summer of Test cricket for the BLACKCAPS."

He added that while there are valuable Championship points at stake, their focus remains on playing their best cricket against a high-quality team like India.

The series will also mark the beginning of newly appointed batting coach BJ Watling's tenure, with preparations starting on November 16.