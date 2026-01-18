Foulkes, Clarke shine as NZ beat India in Indore ODI
What's the story
In a historic first, New Zealand have won an ODI series against India on Indian soil. The Kiwis won the third and final ODI against India by 41 runs at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium. They successfully defended 337 in a high-scoring fest. It was a concerted bowling effort from NZ, which stopped ton-up Virat Kohli from sealing the chase. Zakary Foulkes and Kristian Clarke took three wickets each.
Match outcome
India's batting line-up falters under pressure
Despite Kohli's valiant effort, India's batting line-up crumbled under pressure. NZ applied pressure at crucial junctures. Zakary Foulkes dented the top order by dismissing Rohit Sharma. In his final spell, he dismissed the dangerous Harshit Rana to break his 99-run stand with Kohli. He also dismissed Mohammed Siraj on the next ball to finish with 3/77 (9 overs). And Clarke (3/54) sealed the deal by sending back ton-up Kohli. His other dismissals were Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Kumar Reddy.
Numbers
A look at notable numbers
Foulkes, who made his ODI debut in November 2024, has raced to 13 wickets from nine matches at an average of 25.92. His tally includes a four-wicket haul. Clarke, who took three wickets (3/56) in Rajkot as well, extended his total tally to seven. He made his ODI debut in the series opener against India in Vadodara.