New Zealand won by 41 runs while defending 337

Foulkes, Clarke shine as NZ beat India in Indore ODI

By Parth Dhall 11:16 pm Jan 18, 202611:16 pm

What's the story

In a historic first, New Zealand have won an ODI series against India on Indian soil. The Kiwis won the third and final ODI against India by 41 runs at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium. They successfully defended 337 in a high-scoring fest. It was a concerted bowling effort from NZ, which stopped ton-up Virat Kohli from sealing the chase. Zakary Foulkes and Kristian Clarke took three wickets each.