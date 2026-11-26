How NZ's Test side has fared at Hagley Oval: Stats
What's the story
After a disappointing draw in the first Test, India are gearing up for another attempt to secure a rare Test victory in New Zealand. The second and final match of the series will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, from November 27 (3:30am IST). Unlike the opener, the Christchurch venue should produce a result, considering its grass cover. Here's how NZ have fared at Hagley Oval.
Numbers
A look at their numbers
Between 2014 and 2025, New Zealand played 15 Tests at Hagley Oval. While the Kiwis won nine and four matches, two were drawn, according to Cricinfo.
Australia (twice), England, and South Africa have managed to defeat New Zealand on this ground.
In India's only Test outing here, the Kiwis beat them (2020).
Information
Two defeats in last three games
Despite a solid overall record, New Zealand lost two of their last three Tests at Hagley Oval. While Australia and England defeated the Kiwis in 2024, the 2025 West Indies encounter was drawn.
Performers
A look at star performers
New Zealand skipper Tom Latham is the highest run-scorer at Hagley Oval in Tests. He remains the only player with 1,200 Test runs here (1,299 at 49.96).
Daryl Mitchell averages a remarkable 55.30 at this venue.
Meanwhile, Matt Henry has an incredible record here - 40 wickets from eight Tests at an average of 23.33. This includes two fifers.