New Zealand spinners with best returns in ODIs
What's the story
New Zealand leveled the five-match ODI series against West Indies after a stunning five-wicket victory in the second match at Providence Stadium. The win came on the back of Jayden Lennox's stellar performance, who took his maiden five-wicket haul (5/19). As a result, WI were bowled out for 138 in 36 overs. Lennox now has the third-best returns for a NZ spinner in ODIs.
#1
Ish Sodhi: 6/39 vs Bangladesh, Mirpur, 2023
Ish Sodhi is currently the only New Zealand spinner to have taken a six-wicket haul in ODIs.
He battered Bangladesh with 6/39 in the 2023 Mirpur ODI. Due to his exploits, the hosts perished for 168 while chasing 255.
Sodhi, who bowled 39 dot balls, also smashed a valuable 35 (39) down the order in the first innings.
#2
Daniel Vettori: 5/7 vs Bangladesh, Queenstown, 2007
Former captain Daniel Vettori has the best bowling figures for a New Zealand spinner in home ODIs.
He took 5/7 as Bangladesh were bowled out for a mere 93 in the 2007 Queenstown ODI. His six-over spell had two maidens and 31 dot balls.
New Zealand later won by 10 wickets with 264 balls remaining.
Information
Jayden Lennox: 5/19 vs West Indies, Guyana, 2026
As mentioned, Lennox is the latest entrant on this elite list. His incredible performance (5/19) came in just his seventh ODI, making it his first five-wicket haul. Lennox has now raced to 14 wickets from seven ODI innings at 19.71.