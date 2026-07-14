New Zealand spinners with best returns in ODIs

Ish Sodhi is currently the only New Zealand spinner to have taken a six-wicket haul in ODIs.

He battered Bangladesh with 6/39 in the 2023 Mirpur ODI. Due to his exploits, the hosts perished for 168 while chasing 255.

Sodhi, who bowled 39 dot balls, also smashed a valuable 35 (39) down the order in the first innings.