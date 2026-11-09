Hamilton ODI: India eye historic series win over New Zealand
What's the story
New Zealand's dominance in home ODIs is facing a stern test as they prepare to take on India in the third match of the five-match series at Hamilton's Seddon Park. The Black Caps have been undefeated in their last 11 consecutive ODI series at home, with their last defeat coming against India in 2019. However, unfavorable weather conditions could make for another rain-curtailed affair.
Forecast
Weather forecast for match day
The weather forecast for the match isn't promising, with rain predicted to disrupt play.
The ground staff at Seddon Park had only half a day to prepare the pitch before rain set in, forcing India to train indoors.
This has made the toss more crucial than usual, as teams chasing know what target they need to aim for under these conditions.
Fast bowlers are expected to be in action throughout the match.
Squad update
Injury concerns for New Zealand
New Zealand's injury list continues to grow with Blair Tickner suffering a concussion after being hit on the back of his head while batting.
Matt Henry, who collided with Devon Conway before the series, is yet to be cleared of concussion and has been advised to target the fourth ODI for his return.
Kristian Clarke has been called in as cover for him.
Team strategy
India likely to play same line-up
India are unlikely to change their winning combination, especially since this is the last match before Shubman Gill leaves the ODI side to prepare for the Tests.
Although India bowled out New Zealand for 134 in Wellington, they were themselves seven down (113/7), before rain enforced the DLS result.
Nevertheless, Gurnoor Brar was on fire with his 4/30.
Lineups
A look at likely XIs
New Zealand (Probable XI): Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Santner (captain), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, and Jacob Duffy.
India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, and Arshdeep Singh.
Record
Head-to-head record
According to Cricinfo, India hold an edge over New Zealand in ODIs.
In 125 head-to-head clashes, India won 65 while New Zealand managed 52 wins. The tally includes seven no-results and one tied match.
The two sides met earlier this year in a three-ODI series on Indian soil. Despite losing the opener, the Kiwis prevailed.
India have won just two of the 10 bilateral ODI series on NZ soil - 3-1 in 2009 and 4-1 in 2019.
Numbers
Numbers in spotlight
Kohli, who scored 7 in Wellington, is set to become the first player with 2,000 ODI runs against New Zealand (1,978*).
Meanwhile, Gill could become the first player to reach 1,000 ODI runs this year. He currently has 932 runs at 93.20 in 2026.
As mentioned, NZ are unbeaten in their last 11 bilateral ODI series at home, a streak that dates back to 2019.
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