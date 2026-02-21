Pakistan vs New Zealand, Super Eights match abandoned: Here's why

The highly anticipated ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights clash between Pakistan and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain. The match, which was scheduled to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, had to be called off without a single ball being bowled. The decision was made by match referee Richie Richardson at 9:07pm local time after persistent rain disrupted the event.

Points shared Richardson's decision and points impact Richardson's decision to abandon the match came after rain interrupted the start of the match. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha had opted to bat after winning the toss, but rain soon became heavy and relentless. The outcome leaves both teams with a point each, leaving the group in a delicate balance. However, its impact on semi-final qualification will only be determined as this stage progresses.

Schedule ahead Weather forecast and upcoming fixtures Pakistan's next match is against England in Pallekele on Wednesday, February 24, while New Zealand will take on co-hosts Sri Lanka a day later. The weather forecast for the Super 8s opener was not promising with rain expected throughout the day in Colombo. AccuWeather had predicted rain during afternoon and evening hours with possible thunderstorms as well.

Advertisement