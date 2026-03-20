3rd T20I: All-round NZ thrash SA to earn series lead 

In what can be called a convincing triumph, New Zealand thrashed South Africa in the third T20I at Eden Park, Auckland. A disciplined bowling display from the Kiwis restricted SA to 136/9 in the first innings. New Zealand chased down the target without any hassle thanks to openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham . With this, NZ are now 2-1 up in the five-T20I series.

1st innings The surrender from South African batters Such was the misery of SA batters as no one from the top six could touch the 20-run mark. Their top scorer was No. 10 batsman Nqobani Mokoena with an unbeaten 26 runs. Other contributions came from George Linde (23), Dian Forrester (17), Gerald Coetzee (16), and Connor Esterhuizen (15). Skipper Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, and Ben Sears claimed two wickets each.

Chase Conway, Latham power the run chase NZ's run chase was smooth to say the least, with Conway and Latham adding 96 runs for the opening wicket. While Conway perished for 39, his opening partner went on to hammer an unbeaten half-century (63*). Tim Robinson (a run-a-ball 17) also played a decent cameos as the hosts secured their eight-wicket win in just 16.2 overs.

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Ferguson Ferguson's spell restricts South Africa Ferguson's bowling spell was a highlight of the match. He bowled four overs, conceding just nine runs and taking one wicket. This is now the second-most economical four-over spell in a men's T20I at Eden Park. Santner (3/21 in 3 overs), Jamieson (2/42 in 4 overs), and Sears (2/27 in 4 overs) also bowled well.

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Latham A T20I fifty after ages for Latham Latham, who had not played a T20I in almost three years before this series, made an unbeaten 55-ball 63. He smoked seven fours and two sixes. His last T20I fifty came against Pakistan in April 2023. This was his fourth T20I fifty, which took him to 597 T20I runs at 27.13 (SR: 109.54). He now owns 96 T20I runs against SA at 24.