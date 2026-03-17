Devon Conway boasts second-best average in home T20Is: Key stats 

New Zealand's Devon Conway played a stellar innings in the second T20I against South Africa at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The left-handed opener scored his maiden half-century against the Proteas in T20Is, helping the Kiwis post a competitive total of 175/6. He scored an impressive 60 runs off just 49 balls, including five fours and two sixes. This knock powered the hosts to a 68-run win. On this note, let's dissect Conway's stellar run in home T20Is.

Stats Conway only behind Kohli Having played 36 T20Is in New Zealand, as per ESPNcricinfo, Conway has raced to 1,074 runs at a stunning average of 44.75. Only Indian talisman Virat Kohli (50.87) has a better average among full-member team batters with at least 1,000 runs in home T20Is. Conway owns a decent strike rate of 132.1 in home T20Is, as the tally includes 10 half-centuries.

Conway in NZ His overall T20 stats in NZ Overall in T20 cricket, Conway has returned with 2,706 across 78 games in NZ at a stunning average of 49.2. His strike rate reads 136.73. The tally includes 22 fifties and a couple of tons. No other batter with at least 2,300 T20 runs in NZ even averages 40. Conway hence has been in a league of his own.

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