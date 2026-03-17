Devon Conway smashes his maiden T20I fifty against SA: Stats

Knock

Santner, Conway fall in quick succession

NZ, who had a set launchpad at 120/3 in the 15th over, lost Santner to Ottneil Baartman. In the very next over, Conway fell to Wiaan Mulder after top-edging one to the wicket-keeper. His 60-run knock had 5 fours and 2 sixes. The Black Caps slumped to 124/5 with his departure in the 16th over.