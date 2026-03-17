Devon Conway smashes his maiden T20I fifty against SA: Stats
What's the story
Devon Conway gave New Zealand a fine start in the 2nd T20I against South Africa at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The left-handed opener smashed a 49-ball 60 after the Proteas elected to field. This included a 48-run opening stand with Tom Latham. Although the Kiwis were down to 92/3, Conway held his end and added another 28 runs with skipper Mitchell Santner.
Knock
Santner, Conway fall in quick succession
NZ, who had a set launchpad at 120/3 in the 15th over, lost Santner to Ottneil Baartman. In the very next over, Conway fell to Wiaan Mulder after top-edging one to the wicket-keeper. His 60-run knock had 5 fours and 2 sixes. The Black Caps slumped to 124/5 with his departure in the 16th over.
Numers
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, this was Conway's maiden half-century against South Africa in T20I cricket. Overall, he smashed his 13th T20I fifty. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Kiwi opener has racked up 1,800 runs from 68 T20Is (62 innings) at an average of 35.29. His strike rate is under 130. Overall, Conway has more than 7,000 runs in T20s.