3rd Test: WI show resilience after NZ post massive total

The third Test match between New Zealand and West Indies at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, has taken an interesting turn. After New Zealand declared their first innings at a whopping 575/8 in the final session of Day 2, the West Indies managed to survive a tricky period to end the day at 110 for no loss. Notably, Devon Conway scored a brilliant double-hundred on the day. The visitors are still trailing by 465 runs as they head into the weekend.

Player impact West Indies's resilience amid player absences Despite missing key players like Kemar Roach (hamstring injury) and Shai Hope (illness), the West Indies put up a strong fight on the second day of the Test. They had initially conceded 334 runs for one wicket on Day 1, but improved their performance with seven wickets for 241 runs on the following day. Openers Brandon King (55* off 78) and John Campbell (45* off 60) negotiated 23 overs without losing their wickets, taking the score to 110 at stumps.

New Zealand's innings Devon Conway's stellar performance leads New Zealand's innings Devon Conway played a key role in New Zealand's first innings, scoring an impressive 227 runs. He resumed the day at 178* and continued the good work. Rachin Ravindra (72*) also made a solid contribution. Skipper Tom Latham had made 137 on Day 1. Ajaz Patel also contributed with a cameo of 30 not out before the innings was declared at 575 for eight. For WI, Jayden Seales (2/100), Anderson Phillip (2/154), and Justin Greaves (2/83) made two strikes each.

Resilience shown West Indies openers withstand New Zealand's bowling attack The West Indies openers, Campbell and King, showed great resilience against the New Zealand bowling attack in the final hour of play on day two. They added 50 runs in just 59 balls to see off the opening spells of a fresh New Zealand seam attack. King reached his half-century in 63 balls with a cut to deep third man boundary, while both openers ensured they had enough time to build on their partnership into day three.

Conway Conway joins Turner Conway's 227 off 367 balls was laced with 31 fours. As mentioned, this was his second Test double-ton as his maiden one came on his debut against England at Lord's in 2021. It was a knock of exactly 200 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Conway became just the second NZ opener to record a Test double-ton vs WI. He joined Glenn Turner, who owns two scores of 200 or more in this regard.

Information Conway is third on this list Conway recorded the third-highest individual Test score by an NZ batter against WI. He is only behind Turner's 259 in the 1972 Georgetown Test and Kane Williamson's 251 in the 2020 Hamilton affair.

Career Conway gets past 2,400 Test runs As mentioned, Conway raced to his sixth Test century. The left-handed batter now has 2,433 runs from 32 matches at an average of 42.68 (50s: 13). 352 of his runs have come in three Tests versus WI at an excellent average of 88 (100: 1, 50: 1). Conway also went past 1,000 runs in home Tests during his stay. He now has 1,061 runs across 15 matches in NZ at 42.44 (100s: 3, 50s: 5).