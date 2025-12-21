3rd Test: Ton-up Conway, Latham help NZ set 462-run target

Devon Conway scripted history by becoming only the 10th player ever to score a double century and a century in the same Test match. The feat came as New Zealand set West Indies a daunting target of 462 runs in the third Test at Mount Maunganui. NZ skipper Tom Latham also scored twin tons in the game as NZ declared their third innings at 306/2. At stumps on Day 4, West Indies were at 43/0. Here is the day report.

Bowling performance West Indies's struggle against New Zealand's bowling attack WI resumed the day at their overnight total of 381/6. Their lower-order struggled against the New Zealand bowlers, with Jacob Duffy taking two wickets in the morning session. Despite a valiant effort from Kavem Hodge, who remained unbeaten on a fine 123 off 275 balls, the West Indies were bowled out for 420 runs. As NZ had declared at 575/8 batting first, they earned a significant 155-run lead.

Historic feat Conway's remarkable run and record-breaking partnership NZ were off to a stellar start in the third innings as Conway and Latham formed a massive 192-run opening partnership. Conway's century came after his first-innings score of 227. Latham also scored his second hundred of the game. Kane Williamson (40* off 37) and Rachin Ravindra (46* off 23) provided the late impetus as NZ declared at 306/2 (54 overs). Meanwhile, both wickets in the third innings went to Kavem Hodge.

Information Conway's innings ranks among New Zealand's best Conway's combined score of 327 runs is the third-highest for a New Zealander in a single Test match. He now sits behind Stephen Fleming (343) and Martin Crowe (329).

Chase WI off to a decent start WI openers did well to negotiate the final hour of the day without any casualties. They finished at 43/0 as Brandon King was the aggressor, having made 37* off 46 balls. His opening partner John Campbell faced 50 balls for just two runs. They still need 419 runs to win on the final day - a task which is highly unlikely to be accomplished.

Conway Conway joins these names Conway backed his 227 off 367 balls in the first innings with a fiery 100 off 139 deliveries. As per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw is now among seven NZ batters with twin hundreds in a Test match. Besides Latham, he has joined Glenn Turner, Geoff Howarth, Andrew Jones, Peter Fulton, and Williamson. Meanwhile, Latham and Conway marked the first instance of both opening batters recording twin centuries in a Test match.

Career Conway gets past 2,500 Test runs Conway now owns seven tons in Test cricket. The left-handed batter has raced past 2,500 runs (now 2,533) from 32 matches at an average of 43.67(50s: 13). 452 of his runs have come in three Tests versus WI at an excellent average of 90.40 (100: 2, 50: 1).

Latham 16th Test ton for Latham Latham backed his 246-ball 137 in the first innings with a fiery 101 off just 130 deliveries. He became the first NZ batter to accomplish twin hundreds in a Test match as a designated captain. Overall, Latham raced to his 16th century in Test cricket. In 91 Tests, Latham has racked up 6,261 runs at 39.62. His tally also includes 31 half-centuries. 909 of his Test runs have come against WI at 53.47 (100s: 3, 50s: 4).

Duffy 18 wickets in the series for Duffy Duffy finished his second-innings spell with 4/86 from 35 overs. The in-form pacer, who claimed fifers in each of the first two Tests, has now raced to 18 wickets in the ongoing series at 18.39, as per ESPNcricinfo. Overall in Tests, he now boasts 20 wickets from four Tests at 19.15. Overall, Duffy took his 13th four-fer in First-Class cricket.