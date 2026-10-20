ODI Tri-series: Rashid Khan's four-fer powers Afghanistan against Zimbabwe
What's the story
Team Afghanistan has secured a spot in the final of the ongoing ODI tri-series after a massive 158-run victory over Zimbabwe. The match took place at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. A century from Sediqullah Atal and a four-wicket haul by Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan improve their net run rate to +3.160, leaving Zimbabwe and Bangladesh to fight for the other final berth. Here we look at Rashid's stellar spell in the game.
Match breakdown
Zimbabwe falter in run-chase
Zimbabwe, chasing a target of 295 runs, needed to score 196 to ensure a final berth.
However, they were bundled out for just 136 runs.
Fazalhaq Farooqi struck early for Afghanistan, dismissing Ben Curran and Tafadzwa Tsiga in the first seven overs.
Brendan Taylor's run-out in the eighth over further dented Zimbabwe's hopes as they were reduced to 43/4 by the end of the 13th over.
Turning point
Rashid's double strike ends Zimbabwe's hopes
A brief recovery was witnessed through a 64-run partnership between Ryan Burl (31) and Sikandar Raza (48).
However, Rashid Khan broke this stand in the 32nd over by trapping Burl LBW.
He went on to dismiss Raza too, all but sealing Zimbabwe's fate in the match.
Wessly Madhevere (5) and Ernest Masuku (0) were his other victims.
The game ended with Wellington Masakadza's run-out in the 39th over of their innings.
Stats
Rashid races to 54 wickets versus Zimbabwe
Rashid finished his spell with 4/17 in eight overs, including a maiden. His economy rate was a jaw-dropping 2.10.
The talismanic leg-spinner has raced to 230 wickets from 124 ODIs, as per Cricinfo.
His average of 19.16 is the best among bowlers with at least 150 scalps in the format (ER: 4.25).
Rashid has clocked seven four-fers besides as many five-wicket hauls.
Against Zimbabwe, Rashid has amassed 54 scalps from 25 ODIs at 13.44 (4W: 2, 5W: 1).