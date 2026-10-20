ODI Tri-series: Rashid Khan's four-fer powers Afghanistan against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe, chasing a target of 295 runs, needed to score 196 to ensure a final berth.

However, they were bundled out for just 136 runs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi struck early for Afghanistan, dismissing Ben Curran and Tafadzwa Tsiga in the first seven overs.

Brendan Taylor's run-out in the eighth over further dented Zimbabwe's hopes as they were reduced to 43/4 by the end of the 13th over.