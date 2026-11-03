WC 2027: Over 80 lakh ticket requests for India-Pakistan match
What's the story
The high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup has received an astronomical number of ticket requests. The match, scheduled to take place at Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium on October 10, has seen about 80 lakh requests for its limited capacity of just 34,000 seats. This staggering demand highlights the immense popularity of cricket's fiercest rivalry.
Ticket demand
Final and India-Pakistan match
The International Cricket Council (ICC), on November 2, confirmed that the India-Pakistan match has received a whopping 8,397,294 requests through its ongoing ticket ballot.
The response is way more than what the Johannesburg venue can accommodate.
This is not just for this match but also for the World Cup final on November 21 at The Wanderers Stadium, which has attracted nearly 79 lakh requests so far.
Global interest
Ticket ballot remains open until November 21
The ICC's ticket ballot for the tournament has seen an unprecedented response, with 120 million requests from fans in 193 countries. A total of 2.8 million unique fans have expressed their interest in attending this competition.
The 2027 ODI World Cup will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, marking the first time in over two decades that Africa will host cricket's premier event.
Host demand
Demand for other matches
South Africa alone has generated over 105 million ticket requests across 41 matches at eight venues. Matches featuring the host nation have accounted for nearly 26 million of these requests.
The ICC's ticket ballot will remain open until November 21, 2026, with fans able to express their interest via the ICC's official ticketing website.
Successful applicants will be chosen through a randomized ballot process for fixtures where demand exceeds available allocation.