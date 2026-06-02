Oldest players to win 'Player of Match' in IPL finals 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the 2026 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The match was headlined by Virat Kohli , who scored an unbeaten 75 to guide RCB to victory under pressure. Kohli's stellar performance earned him the Player of the Match award and made him one of the oldest players to receive this honor. On this note, we look at the oldest players to win the POTM award in an IPL final.

#1 Anil Kumble—38y 219d Anil Kumble, another RCB legend, tops this unique list. The talismanic leg-spinner was 38 years and 219 days old when he made the ball talk against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in the 2009 final. The RCB skipper operated with the new ball and dismissed the dangerous Adam Gilchrist in the first over. He eventually finished with 4/16 in four overs as the Chargers were restricted to 143/6 in Johannesburg. Unfortunately for Kumble, RCB lost by six runs. However, he walked away with the POTM award.

#2 Virat Kohli - 37y 207d Kohli's masterclass in the aforementioned game has earned him the second spot on this prestigious list. At 37 years and 207 days, the star opener anchored the innings with authority and reached his half-century in just 25 balls, his fastest in the league's history. Kohli remained unbeaten on 75 off just 42 balls, having hit nine fours and three sixes. He finished the game with a six in the 18th over.

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