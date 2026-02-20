Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner faces uncertain future at club
What's the story
Crystal Palace's head coach, Oliver Glasner, is facing an uncertain future at the club. The Austrian manager had already announced his intention to leave when his contract expires this summer. However, following a string of poor results, some fans have turned against him. During Thursday's Europa Conference League match against Zrinjski Mostar, they chanted "we want Glasner out."
Performance review
Review of Glasner's position
The club has only managed one win in its last 15 matches, prompting a review of Glasner's position. The Eagles suffered an embarrassing defeat against non-league Macclesfield in the FA Cup and are now just eight points clear of relegation with 12 games to play. Despite beating rivals Brighton earlier this month, they haven't won a home game since November.
Accountability
Glasner accepts responsibility for team's struggles
Ahead of Sunday's match against Wolves in the Premier League 2025-26 season, Glasner accepted responsibility for the team's struggles. He said, "I'm always realistic, and we're not in the best moment right now. I understand, and I take responsibility for everything because I'm responsible for the whole team." The manager also admitted that he hasn't been able to replace or integrate new players effectively into his system.
Tenure reflection
Manager highlights overall improvement during his tenure
Despite the current struggles, Glasner highlighted the club's overall improvement during his tenure. He said, "On the other side, I was good enough to play the best season ever [and] win two trophies." The manager also pointed out that they are having a better Premier League season than eight of the last 10 seasons and are playing European football.