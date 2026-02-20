Crystal Palace 's head coach, Oliver Glasner, is facing an uncertain future at the club. The Austrian manager had already announced his intention to leave when his contract expires this summer. However, following a string of poor results, some fans have turned against him. During Thursday's Europa Conference League match against Zrinjski Mostar, they chanted "we want Glasner out."

Performance review Review of Glasner's position The club has only managed one win in its last 15 matches, prompting a review of Glasner's position. The Eagles suffered an embarrassing defeat against non-league Macclesfield in the FA Cup and are now just eight points clear of relegation with 12 games to play. Despite beating rivals Brighton earlier this month, they haven't won a home game since November.

Accountability Glasner accepts responsibility for team's struggles Ahead of Sunday's match against Wolves in the Premier League 2025-26 season, Glasner accepted responsibility for the team's struggles. He said, "I'm always realistic, and we're not in the best moment right now. I understand, and I take responsibility for everything because I'm responsible for the whole team." The manager also admitted that he hasn't been able to replace or integrate new players effectively into his system.

