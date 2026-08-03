One-Day Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal claims his 8th List A four-fer 

The Steelbacks posted a challenging total of 347 for 6 in Northampton.

In the chase, Lancashire were well placed at 158/3 before suffering a collapse.

Chahal led the charge, trapping the well-set Marcus Harris for 57. All-rounder Arav Shetty (18) also fell to him later on.

The leggie's other two wickets were off tail-enders as Lancashire were folded for 280.