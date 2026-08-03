One-Day Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal claims his 8th List A four-fer
What's the story
Northamptonshire Steelbacks claimed a 67-run victory over Lancashire in the ongoing One-Day Cup, thanks to Gus Miller's brilliant century. Miller scored a brilliant 115 runs and shared a massive 153-run partnership with Aadi Sharma (61). Meanwhile, veteran Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal starred with the ball, claiming a superb four-wicket haul. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Match details
Lancashire fall short in run-chase
The Steelbacks posted a challenging total of 347 for 6 in Northampton.
In the chase, Lancashire were well placed at 158/3 before suffering a collapse.
Chahal led the charge, trapping the well-set Marcus Harris for 57. All-rounder Arav Shetty (18) also fell to him later on.
The leggie's other two wickets were off tail-enders as Lancashire were folded for 280.
Bowling performance
Here are his List A stats
Chahal was the star with the ball, picking up four wickets for 60 runs across nine overs.
The 36-year-old now has 235 scalps from 149 List A matches at an average of 25.45, as per Cricinfo.
Chahal picked his eighth four-wicket haul, as his tally also includes six fifers (ER: 4.83).
Notably, 121 of his wickets have come for India across 72 ODIs at 27.13.
He last played an international game almost three years ago.
Information
Fine run this season
Chahal has raced to 10 wickets across five games in the ongoing season. He has averaged 22.40 with his economy being a fine 4.57. Chahal is yet to go wicket-less in a match in the ongoing championship.