Pakistan cricketers' latest training twist: Playing padel mandatory
What's the story
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made padel, a racquet sport, a mandatory part of players' training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore. According to Geo News, players will have to participate in 40-minute padel sessions every alternate day during long training camps. The move is aimed at improving players' agility, reflexes, stamina and fielding skills.
Implementation
Initiative taken by selector Aqib Javed
The new directive was introduced by senior selector and director of high performance Aqib Javed.
He believes that padel can help players improve their fitness while making training more fun.
"Many of our players are already playing padel sports regularly but had to travel long distances to the limited courts in their home towns," he said.
To ease this issue, a padel court facility has been set up at the NCA.
Facility upgrade
Padel court and recreational facilities
Javed explained that despite being played on a smaller court, padel is physically demanding and helps improve movement, endurance and overall fitness.
He further revealed that the PCB envisions the NCA as a place where players can hone all aspects of their game.
Along with mandatory padel sessions, more sports and recreational facilities are also on the cards. The PCB plans to build basketball courts and an indoor hall with snooker among other games.
Information
AI-powered bowling machine
As part of its modernization efforts, the NCA has also installed an AI-powered bowling machine. These initiatives are all part of the PCB's plan to create a better environment for cricketers to improve their fitness, sharpen their skills, and prepare more effectively for international cricket.
Information
What next for Pakistan?
Pakistan are set to play a two-match Test series in the Caribbean, starting July 25 in Tarouba. The 2nd Test against the West Indies will begin on August 2 in Port of Spain. They will be led by Babar Azam, who was reinstated as Test captain.