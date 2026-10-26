India A's Devdutt Padikkal slams 199 against New Zealand A

Padikkal resumed India's second innings on Day 3 with an unbeaten score of 56.

He reached his century in just 128 balls, hitting a six to cross the three-figure mark.

The batsman put up a massive 215-run partnership for the third wicket with Sai Sudharsan after India A lost both openers early in their second innings.

Sudharsan scored a solid 91 runs off 184 balls before being dismissed by Kristian Clarke.