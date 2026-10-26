India A's Devdutt Padikkal slams 199 against New Zealand A
What's the story
Devdutt Padikkal fell just one run short of a stunning First-Class double century for India A in the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln. The left-handed batsman scored a stellar 199 runs off 248 balls, helping India A take a lead in their second innings. His performance was instrumental after openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul were dismissed early for the second time in the match.
Match details
Padikkal, Sudharsan put up a massive 215-run partnership
Padikkal resumed India's second innings on Day 3 with an unbeaten score of 56.
He reached his century in just 128 balls, hitting a six to cross the three-figure mark.
The batsman put up a massive 215-run partnership for the third wicket with Sai Sudharsan after India A lost both openers early in their second innings.
Sudharsan scored a solid 91 runs off 184 balls before being dismissed by Kristian Clarke.
Career highlights
Padikkal fell just 1 run short of his double century
Padikkal was dismissed by Zak Gibson in the 89th over, leaving India A at 369/5 in their second innings.
He scored 199 runs off 248 balls, hitting 24 fours and three sixes during his innings.
The Karnataka batsman had entered this tour on the back of a poor patch against Australia A in Puducherry.
He had scored only three runs from as many List A matches against them and just one half-century in two First-Class innings.
Tour success
Three tons on Sri Lanka tour
Despite his poor form against Australia A, Padikkal was among India's star performers on their Sri Lanka tour in August.
He scored two centuries during the series.
The two-match unofficial Test series between New Zealand A and India A is a build-up to the upcoming two-match Test series between New Zealand and India in New Zealand, starting November 19.
Stats
Padikkal's numbers in FC cricket
Padikkal missed out on his second doubl
Across 62 First-Class matches, the left-handed batter has raced to 4,540 runs at an average of around 45.
This was his 12th ton in the format, besides 23 half-centuries.
Padikkal has also played four Tests for India, scoring 416 runs at 69.66. He made his Test debut in 2024.