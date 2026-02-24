Will rain play spoilsport in Pakistan-England T20 WC clash?

Team Pakistan is eager to return to action against England in their second T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The team was disappointed when their opening match in this round, against New Zealand, was washed out. With only three games per side in this stage and a semifinal spot at stake, every point matters. Meanwhile, England won their first Super 8 game against co-hosts Sri Lanka.

Forecast details Weather forecast for Pallekele Stadium The weather forecast for Tuesday's match looks promising, with Accuweather predicting only a 2% chance of rain. This is a welcome change from the previous washout against New Zealand. The temperature is expected to be around 27°C during the day and drop to 25°C at night, providing ideal conditions for an uninterrupted game.

Game plan Pakistan's spin-heavy attack could be decisive Led by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan will look to exploit their spin-heavy attack against England. The team has acclimatized well to Sri Lankan conditions and this could be a deciding factor in the match. However, if they lose or another washout occurs, Pakistan could finish on two points and still need favorable results elsewhere for qualification.

H2H Pakistan eye their maiden T20 WC win against England In T20I matches, England and Pakistan have faced each other 31 times. England have won 21 of those encounters while Pakistan have emerged victorious on nine occasions (NR: 1). In T20 World Cups, the two sides have met thrice previously, and the Brits emerged winners on all three occasions. England and Pakistan last met in the competition in the 2022 final in Hobart. It was a close affair as England chased down the 138-run target with six balls to spare.

