Sahibzada Farhan to lead Pakistan at Asian Games 2026 (T20s)
What's the story
Sahibzada Farhan has been appointed as the Pakistan cricket team captain for the upcoming 2026 Asian Games. The men's T20 tournament will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in September-October this year. Abdul Samad will serve as Farhan's deputy in the squad that features four uncapped players - Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat, and Saad Masood. Here are further details.
Leadership role
Farhan to lead Pakistan for first time
Farhan, who has played 46 T20Is for Pakistan, will be leading the team for the first time in white-ball cricket. Samad has also represented Pakistan in five T20Is but hasn't played since March last year. Meanwhile, Usman Khan has been named as the primary wicket-keeper of a squad that is very different from what they fielded at this year's ICC T20 World Cup.
Talent emphasis
A look at other details
The PCB has emphasized its focus on emerging talent by including four players in the Asian Games squad who are yet to make their T20I debuts for Pakistan. Star players Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and Salman Ali Agha have been left out. The board also revealed that 14 of the 15 players picked for the Asian Games squad are part of the NCA White-Ball Camp, starting June 15 in Lahore.
Tournament timeline
Men's cricket event at Asian Games
The men's cricket event at the Asian Games will begin on September 24, with medal matches scheduled for October 3. This marks the fourth time cricket will be featured at the Asian Games, having previously been included in 2010, 2014, and 2022. Pakistan finished fourth in the 2022 edition (held in 2023), winning one game and losing two.
Information
Pakistan's squad for Asian Games
Squad: Sahibzada Farhan (captain), Abdul Samad (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim, and Usman Khan (wicket-keeper).