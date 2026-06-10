Sahibzada Farhan to lead Pakistan at Asian Games 2026 (T20s) 

Leadership role

Farhan to lead Pakistan for first time

Farhan, who has played 46 T20Is for Pakistan, will be leading the team for the first time in white-ball cricket. Samad has also represented Pakistan in five T20Is but hasn't played since March last year. Meanwhile, Usman Khan has been named as the primary wicket-keeper of a squad that is very different from what they fielded at this year's ICC T20 World Cup.