Asian Games: Team Pakistan clinches bronze in women's cricket
What's the story
Pakistan women's cricket team has secured the bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026. The team, led by captain Fatima Sana, defeated Bangladesh by 31 runs in a thrilling match. Sana played a pivotal role in the victory, scoring 45 runs off just 30 balls and taking one wicket. Off-spinner Umm-e-Hani also contributed significantly with her impressive bowling performance of 3-10 in four overs.
Game plan
Sana, Aliya Riaz rescue Pakistan after middle-order collapse
Sana made some key decisions, including winning the toss. Her openers Shawaal Zulfiqar and Gull Feroza put on a 46-run partnership for the first wicket.
However, after Feroza's dismissal in the seventh over by Nahida Akter, Pakistan faced a middle-order collapse.
The team was reduced to 67-5 in the 12th over, but Sana and Aliya Riaz steadied things with a 67-run partnership in just over seven overs.
Target set
Bangladesh lose early wickets in run-chase
The last 30 balls saw a flurry of runs, with Pakistan finishing at a respectable total of 145/8 in their allotted overs.
Bangladesh's chase started poorly as they were reduced to 20/3 by the fifth over.
Five batters failed to score in double digits, making it difficult for them to form partnerships against the disciplined Pakistani bowling attack.
Bowling brilliance
Pakistan's bowlers deliver in unison
Pakistan's bowlers were on fire in the final match. Five of Sana's six bowlers, including herself, picked at least one wicket.
This ensured that Bangladesh struggled to get going in their chase.
The Bangladeshi team could only manage 114 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs, falling well short of Pakistan's target and handing them a bronze medal victory at the Asian Games.
Information
Who will win the gold?
Pakistan opened their account by beating Thailand in the quarter-final. However, an eight-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in the semis dashed their hopes for a gold. Meanwhile, India and Sri Lanka will meet in the final later in the day.