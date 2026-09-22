Asian Games: Team Pakistan clinches bronze in women's cricket 

Sana made some key decisions, including winning the toss. Her openers Shawaal Zulfiqar and Gull Feroza put on a 46-run partnership for the first wicket.

However, after Feroza's dismissal in the seventh over by Nahida Akter, Pakistan faced a middle-order collapse.

The team was reduced to 67-5 in the 12th over, but Sana and Aliya Riaz steadied things with a 67-run partnership in just over seven overs.