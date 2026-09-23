Ashley Noffke resigns as Pakistan's bowling coach: Here's why
What's the story
Pakistan's cricket coaching staff has suffered another blow with the resignation of their bowling coach, Ashley Noffke. He will leave after the ongoing Asian Games in Japan. Noffke has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Netherlands as their head coach. His original contract with Pakistan was not due for renewal or expiration until June 2027. Here are further details.
Career timeline
Noffke's departure amid coaching staff changes
Noffke joined Pakistan's white-ball side as their bowling coach in May 2025.
His departure comes after a series of changes in the coaching staff, including fielding coach Shane McDermott's exit in July 2026.
Earlier this year, white-ball batting coach Hanif Malik and physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon also resigned after Pakistan's ODI series against Australia at home.
Coaching transition
Noffke to guide Netherlands in World Cups
Noffke will join the Netherlands support staff, replacing outgoing head coach Ryan Cook as they aim to qualify for the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup.
He is also expected to stay on for the 2028 T20 World Cup.
"I'm looking forward to working with the Dutch men's team, which has become a fixture at the T20 World Cups," said Noffke in a media release from the Netherlands board.
Plans
My approach starts with connection, says Noffke
Noffke added that his goal is to help continue the development of the Dutch team and move their program forward.
"My approach starts with connection, before the tactic or the plan. I can't wait to get started," he said.
The Netherlands team has already secured a place in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup Qualifier and is also vying for T20 World Cup 2028 qualification.