Pakistan lodge complaint over controversial DRS call in 3rd ODI

Team Pakistan has lodged a formal complaint with match referee Neeyamur Rashid, over the on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena's decision to let Bangladesh take an lbw review on the penultimate ball of their third ODI. The Pakistan management believes that Bangladesh took the review after seeing a replay of the delivery on the big screen. Here are further details.

Game changer What was the review incident? The review decision and its outcome put Bangladesh in a commanding position. Prior to that delivery, Pakistan needed 12 runs to win off two balls. Rishad Hossain bowled one on leg stump that spun down the leg side, away from Shaheen Afridi. The umpire ruled it a wide as it went down leg. After a brief discussion, Bangladesh opted for an lbw review despite the ball not coming close to Afridi's legs or any part of his body.

Complaint details Pakistan's grievances Pakistan has alleged that normal protocols were not followed, as the big screen at the stadium showed the ball going past the bat. This could have given Bangladesh enough information to suggest it may have made contact. They are also unhappy about whether Bangladesh was allowed to review outside of the maximum 15 seconds within which such a decision must be made.

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Review outcome How did the review turn out? The reason for Afridi's visible frustration became evident when the DRS went to Hawk-Eye, revealing a spike as the ball passed his bat. This indicated it had touched the toe end and couldn't be a wide. Although Bangladesh lost the review, the wide decision was overturned and Pakistan's target changed to 12 runs in one ball.

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