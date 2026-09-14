Pakistan penalized for slow over-rate, lose 11 WTC points: Details

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players can be fined 5% of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl in time, up to a maximum of 50% of the match fee.

Further, under Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a team is penalized one point for each over short.

This means that Pakistan have lost 11 WTC points from their total.