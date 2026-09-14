Pakistan penalized for slow over-rate, lose 11 WTC points: Details
What's the story
Pakistan have been slapped with a double penalty for maintaining a slow over-rate during their third ICC World Test Championship (WTC) match against England. The game, played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, saw England win by eight wickets. Notably, Pakistan were found to be 11 overs short of the target even after considering time allowances. The hosts routed Pakistan 3-0 in the three-match series.
Penalty details
Pakistan fined 50% of their match fee
As a result of the slow over-rate, Pakistan have been fined 50% of their match fee and an 11-point deduction in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.
Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees handed down the punishment after on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Allahudien Palekar, and fourth umpire Russell Warren leveled the charge.
Additional sanctions
A look at Pakistan's sanctions
According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players can be fined 5% of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl in time, up to a maximum of 50% of the match fee.
Further, under Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a team is penalized one point for each over short.
This means that Pakistan have lost 11 WTC points from their total.
Standings impact
Pakistan lose WTC points
The penalty has further dented Pakistan's position at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings.
They are last in the nine-team standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 4.63.
Pakistan have won only two of their nine Tests so far, losing seven. Their total point deduction in the ongoing cycle is 19.
They will next host Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series in November.