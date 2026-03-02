Is PCB planning to fine players for T20 WC exit?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a fine of PKR 5 million (approximately ₹16.28 lakh) on each player of the national cricket team, reported Express Tribune. The decision comes after they failed to reach the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-finals. The PCB was particularly disappointed with Pakistan's defeat to India in the group stage, which contributed to their early exit from the tournament.

Performance critique Overall disappointment with Pakistan's T20 WC performance The PCB officials were reportedly unhappy with the team's overall performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Despite ending their campaign on a high note, Pakistan's lackluster display in previous ICC events has disappointed many cricketing stalwarts. Former captain Javed Miandad expressed his disappointment over the team's failure to leave an imprint of their country's cricket excellence in such tournaments.

Calls for reform Concerns raised by former stalwarts Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf and Moin Khan have also voiced their concerns over the team's performance. Yousuf said some players have been given too many chances but failed to deliver in major events. He stressed it's time to learn from past mistakes. Khan echoed similar sentiments, saying Pakistan can't win an ICC event without beating higher-ranked teams and criticized selection errors as well as underperformance by key players during the World Cup.

Leadership scrutiny Current players under fire; captaincy concerns loom Current captain Babar Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan, pacer Shaheen Afridi, and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz are all under fire for their performances in the T20 World Cup. As per reports, Agha is likely to resign from his captaincy after returning home. Saqlain Mushtaq, the Pakistan coach, has also been criticized for defending Shadab's performance by blaming head coach Mike Hesson.

