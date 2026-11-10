Pakistan's Minhas joins elite list with fifty on Test debut
What's the story
Pakistan have declared their first innings at a massive total of 434/9 against Sri Lanka in the ongoing first Test match in Rawalpindi. The hosts put up a solid batting display, despite Sri Lanka winning the toss and opting to field first. Saud Shakeel was Pakistan's top scorer with an impressive knock of 93 runs. Pakistan were also powered by debutant Arafat Minhas's fifty while batting at eight. Here we look at the all-rounder's knock and stats.
Batting highlights
Fiery display from Minhas
Pakistan were well placed at 349/6 on Day 2 when Minhas arrived to bat.
He took the innings forward with a 44-run stand with Shakeel before further dominating a 41-run partnership with Razaullah.
Minhas got to his fifty during the course before being dismissed for 52.
Along with Shakeel and Minhas, Tayyab Arif (57) and Mohammad Taha (51) also made significant contributions to Pakistan's first-innings total.
Captain Babar Azam also chipped in with a valuable half-century, scoring 50 runs.
Elite list
Minhas joins these names
Minhas slammed nine fours and a six en route to his 72-ball 52.
As per Cricinfo, became the seventh Pakistani player to slam 50 or more on Test debut while batting at eight or lower.
He has joined the likes of Azhar Mahmood, Faheem Ashraf, Razaullah, Rashid Khan, Tahir Naqqash, and Rashid Latif.
Rashid and Naqqash also accomplished this milestone versus Sri Lanka.
Stats
1,000 FC runs loading for Minhas
This was his fifth fifty in First-Class cricket, as he also owns a ton across 18 matches.
He has now raced to 993 runs at an average of 32-plus.
The tally also includes 22 wickets at an average of 32.36.
Last month, Minhas became the third Pakistani bowler to claim six or more wickets against England in an ODI.
Minhas scored his maiden ODI half-century - 59 runs off 58 balls - in that game.