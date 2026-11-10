Pakistan's Minhas joins elite list with fifty on Test debut 

Pakistan were well placed at 349/6 on Day 2 when Minhas arrived to bat.

He took the innings forward with a 44-run stand with Shakeel before further dominating a 41-run partnership with Razaullah.

Minhas got to his fifty during the course before being dismissed for 52.

Along with Shakeel and Minhas, Tayyab Arif (57) and Mohammad Taha (51) also made significant contributions to Pakistan's first-innings total.

Captain Babar Azam also chipped in with a valuable half-century, scoring 50 runs.