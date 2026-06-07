Khushdil Shah claims favoritism toward India in Indo-PAK matches

Allegations

Umpiring decisions go in their favor, says Shah

Shah said that matches against India are different, but several things go in their favor. "Another thing is that there are a lot of things that tend to go in their favor during matches. Umpiring decisions go in their favor, as do some dressing-room decisions & even matches are held according to their wishes," he stated. Despite these allegations, Shah maintained that Pakistan's victories over India are even more rewarding due to these perceived challenges.