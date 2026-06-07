Khushdil Shah claims favoritism toward India in Indo-PAK matches
What's the story
Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah has stirred controversy by claiming that India gets the benefit of umpiring and match-related decisions during India-Pakistan matches. He made these remarks while appearing on an ARY Podcast with his teammate Abbas Afridi. Shah spoke about the unique pressure and emotions that come with these high-stakes encounters, but it was his allegations of bias that quickly went viral on social media.
Allegations
Umpiring decisions go in their favor, says Shah
Shah said that matches against India are different, but several things go in their favor. "Another thing is that there are a lot of things that tend to go in their favor during matches. Umpiring decisions go in their favor, as do some dressing-room decisions & even matches are held according to their wishes," he stated. Despite these allegations, Shah maintained that Pakistan's victories over India are even more rewarding due to these perceived challenges.
Match history
Limited experience against India
Shah has only played one ODI against India, which was during last year's Champions Trophy. He scored 38 runs and took a wicket in that match as Pakistan lost the affair. The all-rounder has also played two T20Is against India but managed to score only 16 runs without taking any wickets. Despite his limited experience, Shah's recent remarks have sparked a major debate over alleged bias in cricket matches between the two countries.
Match record
Pakistan's last victory over India
Team India has dominated Pakistan in recent years, winning six consecutive matches since the Super Four stage of the 2022 Asia Cup held in Dubai. In ODIs, Pakistan's last victory over India was in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Since then, they have lost to India six times. Despite these losses, Shah's claims highlight his perceived bias during matches against India.