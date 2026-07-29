Pakistan's longest losing streak in away Tests: Key stats
What's the story
Pakistan suffered their fourth defeat of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle in the Caribbean. The Babar Azam-led side lost the 1st Test to the West Indies after failing to chase down 211. They perished for 120 despite Babar's half-century. Notably, Pakistan have lost eight successive away Tests, with their last win overseas coming in 2023. Here are the key numbers.
Streak
Winless streak in away Tests
As mentioned, Pakistan have now lost eight consecutive Tests overseas. Their last away win came against Sri Lanka in July 2023.
According to Cricbuzz, this is now Pakistan's longest losing streak in overseas Tests.
They lost three Tests to Australia (2023-24), two to South Africa (2024-25), two to Bangladesh (2026), and one to West Indies (2026) in this period.
Information
Previous longest streak
According to Cricinfo, Pakistan's previous longest streak of successive Test defeats overseas was eight, recorded between 2018 and 2020. They lost to England, South Africa, and Australia in this period.
Numbers
A look at other notable numbers
Pakistan have featured in 258 away Tests, winning only 69. While they lost 109 games, 80 were drawn.
Since the start of 2020, Pakistan have won only eight of their 23 away Tests.
Pakistan are currently at the bottom of the WTC, having won only one of their four Tests. This includes defeats in their last four Tests.