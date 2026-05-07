This will be Australia's first bilateral ODI series in Pakistan since 2022

Australia to tour Pakistan for three-match ODI series this month

By Parth Dhall 10:42 am May 07, 202610:42 am

What's the story

Pakistan has confirmed a three-match ODI series against Australia later this month. The matches will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore, with the first one scheduled at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 30. This will be Australia's first bilateral ODI series in Pakistan since their last visit in March-April 2022, when the home team won 2-1. Here are further details.