Australia to tour Pakistan for three-match ODI series this month
What's the story
Pakistan has confirmed a three-match ODI series against Australia later this month. The matches will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore, with the first one scheduled at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 30. This will be Australia's first bilateral ODI series in Pakistan since their last visit in March-April 2022, when the home team won 2-1. Here are further details.
Previous encounters
Australia last toured Pakistan in 2022
On their last tour in 2022, Australia played three ODIs, with Pakistan winning the ODI series 2-1. Earlier this year, Australia visited Pakistan for a three-match T20I series, which the hosts won 3-0 in Lahore. The upcoming ODI series will give both teams a chance to finalize their squads ahead of next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
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A look at series scheduled
The full schedule for the ODI series is as follows: 1st ODI on May 30 in Rawalpindi, 2nd ODI on June 2 in Lahore, and 3rd ODI on June 4 in Lahore.
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Pakistan vs Australia: Head-to-head record
Since 1974, Pakistan and Australia have clashed in 111 ODIs. The Men in Yellow have a 71-36 win-loss record, with one match being tied (NR: 3). Across 14 ODIs in Pakistan (versus Pakistan), Australia have won seven.