Pakistan pull out of World Championship of Legends: Details here
What's the story
The Pakistan Champions have withdrawn from the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refused to issue No-Objection Certificates (NOCs). The decision comes in line with a PCB statement last year, which accused the tournament of "hypocrisy and bias" and warned that it would "no longer condone participation in the event." The board had imposed a "blanket ban" on future participation by Pakistani teams.
Stalemate continues
Pakistan Champions issue statement on withdrawal
Despite the WCL's attempts to secure NOCs for the Pakistani team, which finished as runners-up to South Africa in last year's tournament, the deadlock continued.
"Pakistan Champions regret to confirm that the team will not be able to participate in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL), following the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to uphold its refusal to issue the required NOC," said a statement from Pakistan Champions.
NOC negotiations
PCB wanted apologies from Indian players: Report
Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan had formally requested the PCB to reconsider its decision and remained engaged in discussions regarding the team's participation.
However, sources say that while the PCB issued an NOC, it imposed certain conditions that were ultimately rejected by the tournament organizers.
The PCB reportedly wanted Indian players to apologize for last year's incident when they withdrew from two matches against Pakistan, including a semi-final.
Match rescheduling
WCL organizers willing to reschedule Pakistan's games
This year's tournament began on October 3 with a match between India and Australia.
However, Pakistan's match against Bangladesh was postponed as the organizers tried to work out an agreement with PCB.
Cricinfo learned that the WCL organizers were willing to reschedule Pakistan's games while NOCs were being worked on.
But when Australia was scheduled to play Pakistan on Monday, it became clear that resolution wasn't possible.
Withdrawal confirmation
WCL confirms Pakistan's withdrawal
The WCL has confirmed Pakistan's withdrawal from the tournament due to "unforeseen circumstances."
"Pakistan Champions will not be participating in WCL Season 3 due to unforeseen circumstances. WCL Season 3 continues with six teams," read the official statement.
The decision means that former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who was supposed to lead his team in this season of the WCL, will not get a chance to compete against India and Australia.
The squad also had Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, among others.