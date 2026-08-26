SL's Pasindu Sooriyabandara misses his maiden Test ton: Key stats
What's the story
After scoring a fine 80 (133) in the first innings, Sri Lanka batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara shone with an incredible knock in the 2nd Test against India in Colombo. Sooriyabandara showed his class after the Lankans received a follow-on on Day 4. They were bowled out for 290 in response to India's 503-9d. Sooriyabandara's remarkable footwork against the Indian spinners was on display in Colombo.
Knock
Sooriyabandara rescues SL
Facing a 213-run deficit, SL lost Lahiru Udara early as he fell to Mohammed Siraj.
However, Sooriyabandara and Kamil Mishara added 58 runs with a counter-attacking approach.
Although Ravindra Jadeja removed Mishara, Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis propelled the Lankans.
While Sooriyabandara used his footwork against spinners, Mendis ticked the scoreboard. The duo added 115 runs (170 balls) before Prasidh Krishna dismissed Mendis (55).
Information
Sooriyabandara departs after tea
Sooriyabandara was eyeing the three-figure mark after the tea break. However, SL suffered another blow, losing skipper Dhananjaya de Silva to Manav Suthar. In his next over, Suthar dismissed Sooriyabandara, who departed for a 173-ball 92 (10 fours and 1 six).
Numbers
Twin fifties for Sooriyabandara
As mentioned, Sooriyabandara scored a crucial 80 (133) in the first innings. This included an 87-run stand with Kamindu Mendis.
Playing only his second Test, the Lankan batter proved his mettle with twin half-centuries.
Sooriyabandara now has 172 runs from three Test innings at an average of 57.33.
During the second innings, he also completed 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket.