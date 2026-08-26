SL's Pasindu Sooriyabandara misses his maiden Test ton: Key stats

As mentioned, Sooriyabandara scored a crucial 80 (133) in the first innings. This included an 87-run stand with Kamindu Mendis.

Playing only his second Test, the Lankan batter proved his mettle with twin half-centuries.

Sooriyabandara now has 172 runs from three Test innings at an average of 57.33.

During the second innings, he also completed 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket.