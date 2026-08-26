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Home / News / Sports News / SL's Pasindu Sooriyabandara misses his maiden Test ton: Key stats
SL's Pasindu Sooriyabandara misses his maiden Test ton: Key stats
Sooriyabandara's remarkable footwork against the Indian spinners was on display

SL's Pasindu Sooriyabandara misses his maiden Test ton: Key stats

By Parth Dhall
Aug 26, 2026
04:01 pm
What's the story

After scoring a fine 80 (133) in the first innings, Sri Lanka batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara shone with an incredible knock in the 2nd Test against India in Colombo. Sooriyabandara showed his class after the Lankans received a follow-on on Day 4. They were bowled out for 290 in response to India's 503-9d. Sooriyabandara's remarkable footwork against the Indian spinners was on display in Colombo.

Knock

Sooriyabandara rescues SL

Facing a 213-run deficit, SL lost Lahiru Udara early as he fell to Mohammed Siraj.

However, Sooriyabandara and Kamil Mishara added 58 runs with a counter-attacking approach.

Although Ravindra Jadeja removed Mishara, Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis propelled the Lankans.

While Sooriyabandara used his footwork against spinners, Mendis ticked the scoreboard. The duo added 115 runs (170 balls) before Prasidh Krishna dismissed Mendis (55).

Information

Sooriyabandara departs after tea

Sooriyabandara was eyeing the three-figure mark after the tea break. However, SL suffered another blow, losing skipper Dhananjaya de Silva to Manav Suthar. In his next over, Suthar dismissed Sooriyabandara, who departed for a 173-ball 92 (10 fours and 1 six).

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Numbers

Twin fifties for Sooriyabandara

As mentioned, Sooriyabandara scored a crucial 80 (133) in the first innings. This included an 87-run stand with Kamindu Mendis.

Playing only his second Test, the Lankan batter proved his mettle with twin half-centuries.

Sooriyabandara now has 172 runs from three Test innings at an average of 57.33.

During the second innings, he also completed 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket.

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