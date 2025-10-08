Ashes 2025/26: Will Pat Cummins feature in series opener?

Australian skipper Pat Cummins is likely to miss the opening match of the impending Ashes against England at home. The 32-year-old has been struggling with a back injury, which recent scans show has not yet fully healed, according to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald. These results indicate that while there is some improvement in his condition, he needs more time to resume bowling ahead of the first Ashes Test on November 21.

Team dynamics Major blow for Australia Cummins's absence from the Ashes opener would be a major setback for Australia's chances of retaining the coveted trophy. He last played in July during a 3-0 Test series sweep over West Indies. His injury forced him to miss Australia's recent white-ball leg against South Africa and New Zealand, as well as upcoming ODIs and T20Is against India.

Recovery journey Cricket Australia yet to rule out Cummins Cricket Australia has not commented on Cummins's fitness but hasn't ruled him out of the first Test either. He is still working through his rehabilitation program. Australia coach Andrew McDonald had expressed hope last month that Cummins would bolster Australia in the five-Test series against England. "It's not ideal... he is working through a program," McDonald said, adding that they have time and more information to come about Cummins's condition.