Pathum Nissanka hammers his 19th half-century in T20Is: Key stats

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka shone for his side versus Zimbabwe in Match 38 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday. The Group B contest at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, saw Sri Lanka post a score of 178/7 in 20 overs. Nissanka led the way with a 41-ball 62. Fresh from hammering a century in the previous clash, Nissanka was superb again.

Knock A compact knock from Nissanka's blade Nissanka and Kusal Perera (22) added 54 runs for the opening wicket. Thereafter, Nissanka and Kusal Mendis put on 46 runs for the 2nd wicket. After Mendis departed (100/2), Nissanka also went quickly back (108/3). Nissanka was dismissed by Graeme Cremer in the 14th over. It was a compact knock from Nissanka's blade, who has continued to excel for Sri Lanka at the top.

Stats 7th fifty-plus score for Nissanka in T20 World Cup Nissanka hit 8 fours in his knock of 62. He struck at 151.22. From 88 T20Is, Nissanka has raced to 2,636 runs at 32.14. This was his 19th fifty in T20Is (100s: 2). Against Zimbabwe, Nissanka has 298 runs from 9 matches at 42.57. He clocked his 3rd fifty. In T20 World Cups, he has 684 runs from 22 matches (50s: 6, 100s: 1).

