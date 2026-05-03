IPL 2026: PBKS's Suryansh Shedge stuns GT with counter-attacking 57

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Suryansh Shedge led a superb recovery for his side against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Sunday. PBKS were reduced to 36/4 when Shedge came in. Soon they were 47/5. However, Shedge's brilliant counter-attack stunned GT. He added 79 runs alongside Marcus Stoinis for the 6th wicket. PBKS scored 163/9.

Knock A superb knock from Shedge's blade Shedge started well, dealing in singles. After Shreyas Iyer's dismissal (47/5), Stoinis joined Shedge. Stoinis hit two fours off Jason Holder before Shedge hit the match's first six in the 13th over. Shedge then smacked Manav Suthar three sixes and two fours. Thereafter, he completed a 24-ball fifty. In the 16th over, Shedge smashed Kagiso Rabada for a six before being dismissed (126/6).

Stats Maiden IPL fifty for Shedge Shedge's knock of 57 off 29 balls was laced with five sixes and three fours. He struck at 196.55. Playing just his 2nd IPL match for PBKS this season, Shedge came in and deflated GT. He scored 3* in the previous game. Overall, this was his 5th IPL match. He owns 67 runs at 16.75 (50s: 1).

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Information First fifty in T20s as well Not just the IPL, Shedge also recorded his maiden T20 fifty. From 25 matches (18 innings), he has scored 258 runs at 23.45. His strike rate is 184.28. He now has 22 T20 sixes.

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