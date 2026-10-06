PCB sells broadcasting rights at nearly half the reserve price
What's the story
In another setback for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), its broadcasting rights for 25 international home games have been sold at nearly half the reserve price. According to PTI, the only bidder, state broadcaster PTV, won with a bid of PKR 35 crore, much lower than the reserve price set by the PCB at PKR 60 crore. The deal includes five Tests, 14 ODIs, and six T20Is scheduled to be played in Pakistan.
Bidding restrictions
PCB issues tender for broadcasting rights
A few days ago, the PCB issued a tender for broadcasting rights but didn't allow interested parties to bid as a consortium.
This was contrary to recent practices, where multiple broadcasters could form consortiums and increase their chances of winning bids.
The decision limited competition and left PTV as the only bidder with its lower offer.
Sponsorship woes
Poor performance of Pakistan national teams
According to a PTI report, a source familiar with the situation said that the poor performance of Pakistan's national teams in recent times has led to a lack of interest from sponsors and advertisers.
The source also said that at least three broadcasters still owe money to the PCB for previous deals made as consortiums, further limiting the pool of interested bidders.
Payment issues
Broadcasters with outstanding payments not barred
The source added that broadcasters with outstanding payments were not stopped from participating in the bidding process but chose not to take part.
A company that had the majority of Pakistan cricket's rights in the past also showed no interest.
The current package includes three T20Is against Ireland in January 2027 and a seven-match triangular series with Ireland and Zimbabwe.
Travel issues
Zimbabwe's inability to travel to Pakistan
Zimbabwe have said they are unable to travel to Pakistan due to internal board issues.
The subdued market response isn't just limited to international matches but also extends to domestic tournaments.
Earlier this year, during the 11th Pakistan Super League edition with two new teams, the PCB didn't get the required response for broadcasting rights either.