MLC franchises threaten to 'shadow ban' Pakistani players: Here's why
What's the story
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing allegations of extortion, with claims that it has demanded an unbudgeted fee of $25,000 (around ₹24 lakh or PKR 69 lakh) per player from franchises for issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs), according to a report on pakpassion.com. The demand has sparked outrage among Major League Cricket (MLC) owners, who are now considering a shadow ban on signing Pakistani players.
Controversial request
Franchises in a bind over NOCs
The PCB's demand for a hefty fee to issue an NOC has been met with criticism from MLC owners.
The NOC is an ICC-mandated document that allows players to participate in franchise leagues.
However, according to reports, the PCB only makes such demands when franchises are in a bind over player availability.
"Around a week before the tournament starts...that's when they'll come back and say you have to pay $25,000 per player for an NOC," one report said.
PCB's position
PCB stands firm on demand
Despite the backlash, the PCB stands firm on its demand for the NOC fee.
The board reportedly told MLC owners that it is 'their right to ask for this money.'
However, franchises are not guaranteed anything after paying this fee as the PCB can revoke an NOC and demand another last-minute payment if further clearance is needed.
Frustration expressed
Frustration mounts among franchise owners
Franchises have expressed their frustration over the PCB's demands, with one saying, "Every season there is this uncertainty looming regarding paying this money."
They added that no other board asks for such additional payments from MLC teams.
The report also noted that the franchises operate on budgets and are suddenly expected to free up a chunk of their budget to pay for these fees.
Information
Only Pakistani player in this year's MLC
Haris Rauf is the only Pakistani player in this year's MLC. He was signed by the San Francisco Unicorns, who agreed to pay the PCB's demanded fee. The report also clarified that while paying a player's home board is common practice worldwide.