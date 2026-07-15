MLC franchises threaten to 'shadow ban' Pakistani players: Here's why

The PCB's demand for a hefty fee to issue an NOC has been met with criticism from MLC owners.

The NOC is an ICC-mandated document that allows players to participate in franchise leagues.

However, according to reports, the PCB only makes such demands when franchises are in a bind over player availability.

"Around a week before the tournament starts...that's when they'll come back and say you have to pay $25,000 per player for an NOC," one report said.