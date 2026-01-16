Manchester City set to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi

Manchester City are set to sign defender Marc Guehi, the captain of Crystal Palace . The 25-year-old England international's contract is set to expire at the end of this season. City stepped up their pursuit after injuries to defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias. As per Fabrizio Romano, the proposal has accepted by Crystal Palace and the fee will be around £20m. Meanwhile, Guehi has also accepted a move to Pep Guardiola's side.

Manager's statement Palace manager confirms Guehi's impending departure Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner confirmed earlier on Friday that the deal for Guehi is in its final stages. He also announced his own departure from the club at the end of this season. "I can't confirm a club, because it's still not done, but it's in the final stages," Glasner said on Friday to the media. He further added that "the result is that Marc doesn't play tomorrow for us."

Transfer details Guehi's transfer history and potential fee Guehi was on the verge of joining Liverpool in the summer before Palace pulled out of the deal. His former club Chelsea will be entitled to 20% of any transfer fee, as part of the agreement that took him to Palace from Chelsea in 2021. City will feel it's a fantastic piece of business done given the player is only 25 and they get him for a cut-price amount.

Squad changes City's injury woes and squad adjustments Manchester City are currently dealing with injuries in their central defense. Dias is out due to a hamstring injury, while Gvardiol has a tibial fracture. John Stones is also unavailable due to a thigh problem and is unlikely to have his contract renewed in the summer. These injury concerns prompted Guardiola to recall 20-year-old Max Alleyne from a loan spell at Watford.

Semenyo 2nd signing in the January transfer window for City Earlier this month, City signed Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in a £64m deal. The forward joined on a five-and-a-half-year contract, taking City's transfer spend in the last 12 months to £425.9m on 14 players, as per Sky Sports News. And now, the Citizens are set to land England international Guehi to make him their 2nd signing of the January transfer window.