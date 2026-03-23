Carabao Cup final: Pep Guardiola amazed by Manchester City's performance 

Pep Guardiola , the manager of Manchester City , has expressed his amazement at his team's performance in the Carabao Cup 2025-26 final against Arsenal. The match ended in a goalless draw at half-time but took a turn when Nico O'Reilly scored two goals within four minutes in the second half. The victory marked City's first trophy of the season and their fifth League Cup under Guardiola's leadership.

Manager's insights Guardiola on City's recent struggles Guardiola admitted that despite City's recent struggles in the Premier League and Champions League, his players proved their mettle. "Not even me gave one pound to the victory today," he said to the media. "We could not win against Nottingham Forest home or West Ham away [in the Premier League], we lost 5-1 aggregate against Madrid [in the Champions League last 16]. But the players prove again - the old ones and especially the new ones - that when required to do something during a season in which we have not been consistent, today we achieved it."

Tactical analysis Praise for Trafford and Alleyne Guardiola was particularly impressed with his team's performance in the second half of the match. "Especially without the ball and with the ball in the second half, was unbelievably good," he said. The manager also praised goalkeeper James Trafford for his early save and acknowledged contributions from all players including young defender Max Alleyne who played at Newcastle in a semi-final despite injuries.

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Player spotlight O'Reilly's goal sparks Guardiola's touchline sprint Guardiola celebrated O'Reilly's second goal by sprinting down the touchline, despite being booked for his celebration of the first. He praised O'Reilly as possibly the signing of the season and highlighted his versatility on the field. The manager also dismissed questions about how this victory would affect City's title race against Arsenal, saying he would prefer to be nine points ahead.

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Player reaction O'Reilly hails 'amazing day' O'Reilly, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Saturday, expressed his delight at the team's performance. "An amazing day. We came out to the second half on top and dominated," he said. The young player also hinted at celebrating their win before heading into the international break. Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta defended his decision to start Kepa Arrizabalaga despite him conceding an early goal in the match.