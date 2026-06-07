2nd ODI: Rain washes out WI-SL match in Kingston

Series status

Sri Lanka lead 3-match series 1-0

The cancelation of the match means Sri Lanka continues to lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by 41 runs. Although West Indies can't win the series anymore, they still have a chance to level it when both teams meet in the third and final ODI on Monday at Sabina Park. The outcome will be crucial for West Indies as they seek ICC ODI ranking points and aim to qualify for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.