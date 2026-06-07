2nd ODI: Rain washes out WI-SL match in Kingston
What's the story
The second ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Sabina Park, Kingston, was called off due to persistent rain on Saturday. The match could only see the toss being held, which West Indies captain Shai Hope won and opted to field first. However, continuous showers prevented any play from taking place, and officials were left with no choice but to abandon the match without a ball being bowled.
Series status
Sri Lanka lead 3-match series 1-0
The cancelation of the match means Sri Lanka continues to lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by 41 runs. Although West Indies can't win the series anymore, they still have a chance to level it when both teams meet in the third and final ODI on Monday at Sabina Park. The outcome will be crucial for West Indies as they seek ICC ODI ranking points and aim to qualify for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.
Match preparations
Changes in both teams' line-ups
The rain had already delayed the toss by 30 minutes, and predictions of more interruptions later in the day influenced Hope's decision to bowl first. Both teams had made changes to their line-ups before the weather intervened. West Indies replaced the injured Matthew Forde with Amir Jangoo, while Sri Lanka brought in Eshan Malinga for Asitha Fernando.
Player milestones
Hope receives special jersey for his milestone ODI appearance
Despite the rain, there was a special moment for Hope as he was presented with a commemorative jersey ahead of his 150th ODI appearance for West Indies. In the first match of the series, Sri Lanka had posted an impressive total of 303/7, led by half-centuries from captain Kusal Mendis (72 off 62) and Pathum Nissanka (79 off 103). West Indies could only manage to score 262 in response, with Dushmantha Chameera taking four wickets to secure Sri Lanka's victory.