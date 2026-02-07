Salt missed a recent game against Sri Lanka (Image source: X/@cricketcomau)

Phil Salt declared fit for England's T20 WC opener: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:07 pm Feb 07, 202603:07 pm

What's the story

England's explosive batsman, Phil Salt, has been declared fit for the team's opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup. He will be partnering wicket-keeper Jos Buttler at the top of the order against Nepal at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Salt missed a recent game against Sri Lanka due to a back spasm but returned to training successfully on Friday. Notably, England announced their XI on the eve of the contest.