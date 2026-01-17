Phoebe Litchfield hammers her second fifty of WPL 2026: Stats
What's the story
Star UP Warriorz batter Phoebe Litchfield made her willow talk against Mumbai Indians Women at Navi Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday. The Australian brought up her second half-century of the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL), scoring a brilliant 61. Litchfield played a vital role in helping UPW post a massive 187/8 while batting first.
Knock
A knock of intent from Litchfield
Litchfield arrived at number three after opener Kiran Navgire departed for a golden duck. The former found a potent partner in skipper Meg Lanning (70) as the two Australians took the innings forward with a 119-run stand - the second-highest partnership by a UPW pair. Litchfield, who was aggressive from the outset, eventually fell to Amanjot Kaur in the 13th over.
Stats
Litchfield slams her second WPL fifty
Litchfield's 61 came off just 37 balls (4s: 7, 6s: 3). The 22-year-old, who did not have a single fifty in the past three seasons, now has two in five games. In UPW's tournament opener, Litchfield made 78 against Gujarat Giants. Overall, the Aussie batswoman has now raced to 410 runs at 22.77 from 19 WPL matches (SR: 134.86).