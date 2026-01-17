Phoebe Litchfield hammers her second fifty of WPL 2026: Stats

Litchfield arrived at number three after opener Kiran Navgire departed for a golden duck. The former found a potent partner in skipper Meg Lanning (70) as the two Australians took the innings forward with a 119-run stand - the second-highest partnership by a UPW pair. Litchfield, who was aggressive from the outset, eventually fell to Amanjot Kaur in the 13th over.

Stats

Litchfield slams her second WPL fifty

Litchfield's 61 came off just 37 balls (4s: 7, 6s: 3). The 22-year-old, who did not have a single fifty in the past three seasons, now has two in five games. In UPW's tournament opener, Litchfield made 78 against Gujarat Giants. Overall, the Aussie batswoman has now raced to 410 runs at 22.77 from 19 WPL matches (SR: 134.86).