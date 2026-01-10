UP Warriorz batter Phoebe Litchfield recorded her maiden fifty in WPL (Image Source: X/@wplt20)

UPW's Phoebe Litchfield hammers her maiden half-century in WPL: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:33 pm Jan 10, 202607:33 pm

What's the story

UP Warriorz batter Phoebe Litchfield recorded her maiden fifty in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The Aussie international saw her effort of 78 go in vain as Gujarat Giants claimed a 10-run win in Match 2 of the WPL 2026 season on Saturday. Litchfield battled hard in the middle after UPW were in a spot of bother. However, her knock wasn't sufficient. Here's more.