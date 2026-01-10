UPW's Phoebe Litchfield hammers her maiden half-century in WPL: Stats
What's the story
UP Warriorz batter Phoebe Litchfield recorded her maiden fifty in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The Aussie international saw her effort of 78 go in vain as Gujarat Giants claimed a 10-run win in Match 2 of the WPL 2026 season on Saturday. Litchfield battled hard in the middle after UPW were in a spot of bother. However, her knock wasn't sufficient. Here's more.
Knock
A partnership of 70 alongside skipper Meg Lanning
Chasing a target of 208 runs, UPW lost opener Kiran Navgire early on before Meg Lanning and Litchfield added 70 runs for the 2nd wicket. Lanning perished for 30 and this led to UPW being reduced to 74/4 with further dismissals of Harleen Deol and Deepti Sharma. Shweta Sehrawat (25) helped Litchfield in the middle before the latter perished (150/6). Sophie Devine dismissed Litchfield.
Stats
Litchfield slams her maiden WPL fifty
Litchfield slammed her maiden WPL fifty. Her 78 came off 40 balls (4s: 8, 6s: 5). As per ESPNcricinfo, Litchfield has now recorded the 5th-highest individual score for UPW in WPL. Overall, the Aussie batswoman has raced to 277 runs at 19.78 from 15 WPL matches. The former GG player owns a strike rate of 129.43.