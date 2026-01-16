Decoding Amelia Kerr's dominance over Phoebe Litchfield in T20 cricket 

Dismissal

Kerr traps Litchfield for 25

UPW's Litchfield arrived at number three in the aforementioned game, with the scorecard reading 42/1. The Australian played the second fiddle in the 73-run partnership with Harleen Deol before falling to Kerr in the 15th over. It was a tossed-up googly outside the leg-stump as Litchfield went down the track. She failed to make proper contact as the ball took the toe-end of the bat and went straight up. Triveni Vasistha took the catch at square-leg to complete the dismissal.