Decoding Amelia Kerr's dominance over Phoebe Litchfield in T20 cricket
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter, UP Warriorz registered their first victory of the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) by defeating Mumbai Indians on Thursday. The Meg Lanning-led team chased down a target of 162 runs, thanks to Harleen Deol's stellar performance in Navi Mumbai. Though MI's Amelia Kerr bowled an expensive spell, the New Zealand leg-spinner extended her dominance over Phoebe Litchfield. Here we decode Kerr and Litchfield's rivalry in the T20 format.
Dismissal
Kerr traps Litchfield for 25
UPW's Litchfield arrived at number three in the aforementioned game, with the scorecard reading 42/1. The Australian played the second fiddle in the 73-run partnership with Harleen Deol before falling to Kerr in the 15th over. It was a tossed-up googly outside the leg-stump as Litchfield went down the track. She failed to make proper contact as the ball took the toe-end of the bat and went straight up. Triveni Vasistha took the catch at square-leg to complete the dismissal.
Rivalry
Phoebe Litchfield vs Amelia Kerr
According to Cricbuzz, Kerr dismissed Litchfield for the eighth time in Women's T20s. The latter has scored 161 runs off 133 balls in this battle so far. The tally includes 55 dot balls. The Aussie dasher averages just 20.12 in this battle. Notably, she managed a 22-ball 25 in the aforementioned match (2 fours, 1 six). Kerr could only manage one wicket in an expensive four-over spell, which resulted in 42 runs.