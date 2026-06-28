Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka lead prize money protest

Protest strategy

Pegula explains media strategy during protests

According to The Guardian, the players have limited their media appearances to 15 minutes as part of the protest. Pegula explained this strategy, saying it worked well at the French Open and is an easy way to unite players by reducing their media obligations. "It's something we felt was productive and worked well at the French [Open]," she said, adding that "it's an easy way to get players to become united when you tell them they don't have to do media."