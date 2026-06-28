Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka lead prize money protest
What's the story
Tennis stars Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka took the long-standing protest relating to players' prize money at Wimbledon. The demonstration was part of a larger movement calling for an increase in Grand Slam prize money from tournament revenues, along with better pension investments and enhanced player welfare funding. Jessica Pegula even hinted that the protests could also continue into the US Open in New York this August.
Protest strategy
Pegula explains media strategy during protests
According to The Guardian, the players have limited their media appearances to 15 minutes as part of the protest. Pegula explained this strategy, saying it worked well at the French Open and is an easy way to unite players by reducing their media obligations. "It's something we felt was productive and worked well at the French [Open]," she said, adding that "it's an easy way to get players to become united when you tell them they don't have to do media."
Prize money increase
'Appreciate the increase, but it doesn't really answer our questions'
In response to the protests at the French Open, Wimbledon increased its prize money for this year's event by 20% to £64.2 million. However, Pegula said that while they appreciate that one of the Grand Slams has raised the prize money, it doesn't really answer their questions. She added, "I don't know if the point's just not getting across."
Mixed reactions
Different approaches from Sinner and Sabalenka
While Sinner held a normal-length press conference of about 10 minutes, saying "it's not only about the money," Sabalenka cut hers short. She said, "If you look at the prize money over the last 10 years [as a share of revenue], it's stayed the same." Despite their differences in approach, Sabalenka stressed that they are protesting for the tour and not for themselves.
Absence
Djokovic's absence; response from Wimbledon
Notably, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was absent from the protest. He had led the prize money debate for many years but has now stepped away from these current protests. Wimbledon expressed disappointment over the protest last week, reiterating that the share of revenue does not fully account for the money it invests back into tennis in the UK.