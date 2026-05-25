KKR may release these star players ahead of IPL 2027 

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a disappointing run in the IPL 2026 season, finishing seventh with just six wins from 14 games (NR: 1). The team struggled throughout the tournament and failed to make it to the playoffs. Now, ahead of the next season, major changes are expected within the squad. On this note, we look at the players who can be released by KKR ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane Ajinkya Rahane's performance with the bat and captaincy were highly criticized throughout IPL 2026. Despite scoring 63 runs in his last match against Delhi, his overall performance was poor (335 runs at 25.76). His poor show at the top often put pressure on the middle order. The veteran also struggled as a captain with a series of bad calls and weak strategies. With Rahane turning 38 in June, the franchise can look to start afresh with a young leader.

#2 Cameron Green KKR bought Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a whopping ₹25.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction with high hopes. However, he failed to justify the investment. His 322 runs came at a strike rate of 145.70. With the ball, he managed seven wickets at a high economy of 10.63. Though Green's campaign wasn't too bad, his high salary and limited slots for overseas players can make KKR release him to save some money from their current budget.

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