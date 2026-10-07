MS Dhoni backed these players against all odds
What's the story
MS Dhoni is among the veterans who revolutionized Indian cricket with his acclaimed Midas touch. In his stellar career, Dhoni not only earned a reputation as an audacious finisher, but also as a terrific man-manager who backed his players. Several modern-day Indian stars scaled mountains due to his backing. Here are the players who received Dhoni's touch of gold.
#1
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is perhaps the greatest by-product of Dhoni's man-management. Therefore, he doesn't ever squander a chance to hail Dhoni.
Kohli had a disastrous England tour in 2014, scoring only 134 runs at 13.50 despite being India's best bet. Yet Dhoni refused to abandon him.
The former returned to Australia months later and entered the record books, scoring 692 runs at 86.50, including four centuries.
More importantly, Dhoni's faith paved the way for by far the smoothest captaincy transition in Indian cricket.
#2
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, who debuted in 2007, had immense talent but had never fully converted it into consistency.
For over five years, Dhoni consistently backed the then-middle-order batter despite the presence of other talents.
From his debut to 2013, Rohit scored only 1,978 in 86 ODIs, including 2 tons.
Dhoni then promoted Rohit as an opener in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. The historic move started an astonishing period for the Hitman.
#3
Ravindra Jadeja
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also benefited greatly from Dhoni's backing.
In the early 2010s, Dhoni trusted him at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) despite questions over his consistency.
Jadeja was among the frontrunners of Dhoni's army of agile fielders. And his stock only rose as India's mainstay all-rounder across formats.
Be it bowling a crunch over in T20 cricket or contributing with an impactful knock in away Tests, Jadeja has always been a great asset," as described by Dhoni.