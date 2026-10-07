MS Dhoni backed these players against all odds

Virat Kohli is perhaps the greatest by-product of Dhoni's man-management. Therefore, he doesn't ever squander a chance to hail Dhoni.

Kohli had a disastrous England tour in 2014, scoring only 134 runs at 13.50 despite being India's best bet. Yet Dhoni refused to abandon him.

The former returned to Australia months later and entered the record books, scoring 692 runs at 86.50, including four centuries.

More importantly, Dhoni's faith paved the way for by far the smoothest captaincy transition in Indian cricket.