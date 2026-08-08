Decoding players who can be next Fab 4 in cricket
What's the story
Cricket has always produced batting generations that redefine greatness, but every golden era eventually makes room for a new one. As the modern game searches for its next set of batting giants, a fascinating question emerges: who can carry the weight of expectation, consistency and match-winning brilliance? The race for the next Fab Four is already underway, with several exciting names demanding attention.
Context
Why does this story matter?
For more than a decade, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root formed cricket's modern Fab Four, setting extraordinary standards.
Their dominance, however, has gradually entered its final chapter as age, changing priorities and evolving performances reshape the landscape.
Kohli retired from Tests and T20Is whereas Williamson called time on international cricket.
Smith plays only Tests whereas Root features in two formats.
#1
Harry Brook - England
27-year-old Harry Brook is a special player for England.
His aggressive style, adaptability and ability to change a match makes him a contender.
Brook owns 3,395 runs in Tests at 53.04 (100s: 10, 50s: 18).
He also has 1,385 runs in 41 ODIs at 37.43 (100s: 3, 50s: 6).
In the 20-over format, Brook has amassed 1,532 runs at 34.04 (100s: 1, 50s: 8).
#2
Shubman Gill - India
India's Shubman Gill leads the side in both Tests and ODIs.
A consistent versatile player, Gill is touted as the current best batter for India.
Gill owns 2,969 runs in Tests at 44.31 (100s: 11, 50s: 8).
He also has 3,379 runs in 67 ODIs at 60.33 (100s: 9, 50s: 20).
Gill has 869 runs in T20Is from 36 games (100s: 1, 50s: 3).
#3
Yashasvi Jaiswal - India
Already looks built for the biggest stage, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal combines a huge appetite for runs with the temperament to bat long.
From 29 Tests, Jaiswal owns 2,535 runs at 48.75 (100s: 7, 50s: 13).
He also has 285 runs in 6 ODIs at 71.25 (100s: 2).
Jaiswal has 723 runs in T20Is at 36.15 (100s: 1, 50s: 5).
#4
Kamindu Mendis - Sri Lanka
Arguably, Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis fills the spot as the 4th option.
He has plenty of promise and at 27 years of age, he can carry Sri Lanka forward.
Mendis averages 58.12 in Tests, having scored 1,453 runs (100s: 5, 50s: 6).
From 29 ODIs, he owns 539 runs at 25.66 (50s: 3).
In T20Is, Mendis has scored 766 runs at 20.70 (50s: 4).