A look at players with most catches across formats

Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene holds the top spot with a staggering 440 catches.

The former Sri Lanka captain played 652 international matches and took 205 catches in Tests, 218 in ODIs, and 17 in T20Is.

His achievement is extraordinary as he remains the only non-wicketkeeper to take 400 international catches.

Over an 18-year career, Jayawardene showed a masterclass in slip and close-in catching.