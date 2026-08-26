A look at players with most catches across formats
What's the story
Indian captain Shubman Gill has been outstanding with his fielding in the Sri Lanka series, taking some brilliant catches. Gill, who took a blinder in Colombo, is just the latest among cricketers known for their catching skills. Over the years, several players have shown consistency in the field with a safe pair of hands. Here are the players with the most international catches.
#1
Mahela Jayawardene: 440 catches
Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene holds the top spot with a staggering 440 catches.
The former Sri Lanka captain played 652 international matches and took 205 catches in Tests, 218 in ODIs, and 17 in T20Is.
His achievement is extraordinary as he remains the only non-wicketkeeper to take 400 international catches.
Over an 18-year career, Jayawardene showed a masterclass in slip and close-in catching.
#2
Ricky Ponting: 364 catches
Ricky Ponting, among the best fielders of all time, is second with 364 catches across 560 international matches.
The former Australian captain took 196 catches in Tests, 160 in ODIs, and eight in T20Is.
Ponting was not only known for his anticipation, but he was also athletic with sharp reflexes. His gun throws and direct hits have a special place in history books.
#3
Ross Taylor: 354 catches
New Zealand great Ross Taylor is a surprise entrant with 354 catches across formats.
Taylor, who featured in 454 international games, emerged as one of the most reliable fielders of his generation.
Along with a prolific batting career, Taylor took 163 catches in Tests, 142 in ODIs, and 49 in T20Is.
#4
Steve Smith: 350 catches
Among active players, Australia's Steve Smith has the most international catches (350). He is also the only other player to have 350-plus grabs across formats.
Smith has been a terrific fielder in the slip cordon, where he has taken some blinders.
The Australian has 219 Test catches, the joint-most in the format with Joe Root. He also has 90 ODI and 41 T20I catches.
#5
Virat Kohli: 344 catches
India's Virat Kohli completes the top five with 344 catches in international cricket. Only one other Indian has over 300 catches - Rahul Dravid (334).
The fittest in the top five, Kohli has 121 Test, 169 ODI, and 54 T20I catches.
Despite coping with some criticism for dropping sitters in the slips, Kohli's athleticism and anticipation make him one of the most dependable fielders.