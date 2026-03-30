IPL: Players with most runs against a side

Rohit Sharma 's blistering knock powered Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their 2026 Indian Premier League opener. Rohit hammered a 38-ball 78 as MI chased down a record 221 at Wankhede Stadium. During the match, Rohit became the highest run-getter against KKR in IPL history. Have a look at the players with the most IPL runs versus a side.

#1 Rohit Sharma: 1,161 runs vs KKR Rohit now tops this list with a staggering 1,161 runs against KKR. The former MI skipper has a remarkable average of 40.03 from 36 matches in this regard. His strike rate reads 131.18 with a ton and 7 half-centuries (108 fours and 47 sixes). Rohit surpassed David Warner, who earlier hammered 1,093 runs at 43.72 against KKR in the IPL.

#2 Virat Kohli: 1,159 runs vs PBKS Virat Kohli occupies the second spot on this list. In a stellar IPL career, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter has racked up 1,159 runs against Punjab Kings. From 36 matches, his average and strike rate read 36.21 and 132.60, respectively. His tally includes a ton and 6 half-centuries. Notably, Kohli remains the only player with over 8,000 IPL runs.

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