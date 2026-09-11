'My mindset...' Mohammed Shami still motivated despite Team India absence 

In the Duleep Trophy final, Shami put up a disciplined show on a flat Chepauk pitch, taking two wickets for 42 runs in his 16 overs.

His reverse-swing bowling was instrumental in dismissing South Zone's Shaik Rasheed and R Smaran.

The Bengal pacer said he wanted to make every opportunity count and fulfill his responsibility toward the team.

"Your willingness to fight only grows when you play with that pride. My mindset is simple: whichever level I get an opportunity to play, I want to make it count and fulfill my responsibility toward the team," he stated.