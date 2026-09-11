'My mindset...' Mohammed Shami still motivated despite Team India absence
What's the story
Mohammed Shami, the veteran Indian pacer, has opened up about his unwavering passion for cricket despite being out of the national team's radar for 18 months. The 36-year-old expressed his determination to keep playing at any level after East Zone's victory over South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final at Chennai. "You play for the badge. When you wear that crest on your chest, the level of cricket doesn't matter," Shami said after the match.
Match details
Shami's performance in Duleep Trophy final
In the Duleep Trophy final, Shami put up a disciplined show on a flat Chepauk pitch, taking two wickets for 42 runs in his 16 overs.
His reverse-swing bowling was instrumental in dismissing South Zone's Shaik Rasheed and R Smaran.
The Bengal pacer said he wanted to make every opportunity count and fulfill his responsibility toward the team.
"Your willingness to fight only grows when you play with that pride. My mindset is simple: whichever level I get an opportunity to play, I want to make it count and fulfill my responsibility toward the team," he stated.
International hiatus
Shami's long absence from international cricket
Shami hasn't played a Test since the 2023 WTC final against Australia, and his last international appearance in any format was during the Champions Trophy final in March 2025.
However, this long absence from international cricket hasn't affected his motivation.
"There are plenty of reasons to stay motivated if you look for them," he said.
"At this level, if you aren't self-motivated, your approach is wrong."
Adaptation skills
Always learning, says Shami
Despite having played 100 First-Class matches, including 64 Tests, Shami said he is always learning.
He credited this process for helping him adapt to the flat conditions in Chennai after bowling in more favorable conditions during the quarterfinal and semifinal at Bengaluru's CoE Ground.
"In Bengaluru, conditions favored the bowlers far more, so coming here was a stark contrast," he said.
Mentorship
Shami takes on mentor role
Along with his playing duties, Shami has also taken on the role of a mentor for younger players.
This was evident when he gave some advice to Mohammed Siraj during the final match.
"In the first innings, Siraj wasn't quite finding his natural rhythm compared to how he bowled later," Shami said.
"I just reminded him that to get back on top, he needed to return to his core strengths."
Stats
A look at Shami's numbers
So far, Shami has accounted for 229 wickets from 64 Tests at 27.71. He has racked up 12 four-wicket hauls and six five-fors.
In ODIs, he boasts 206 wickets from 108 matches at an average of 24.05. His tally includes six five-wicket hauls, 10 four-fers, and an economy rate of 5.58.
27 of his wickets have come across 25 T20Is at an economy of 8.95.